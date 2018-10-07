Conner rushed 21 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four of his targets for 75 yards in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

As expected, Conner thrived through the air against a Falcons defense that came in having allowed the most receptions to running backs in the NFL. However, he also ripped off 5.2 yards per tote on the ground, leading to his best rushing yardage haul since the opener versus the Browns. Conner now has at least three catches in each of the first five games, and Sunday's receiving yardage total served as a season high. While Le'Veon Bell will reportedly return to the team during the Week 7 bye, Conner's strong play helps keep the possibility of a trade of the holdout Pro Bowl running back conceivable. Conner will look to build on Sunday's effort against the Bengals in a Week 6 divisional showdown.