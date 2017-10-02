Steelers' James Conner: Effective in limited role
Conner ran for 26 yards on four carries in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.
The rookie running back has served only to give Le'Veon Bell the occasional breather thus far this season, totaling 46 yards on nine attempts, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Nothing has changed in terms of his fantasy value as a roster stash in the event Bell suffers an injury.
