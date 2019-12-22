Steelers' James Conner: Exits game with thigh injury
Conner was forced of Sunday's game against the Jets with a thigh injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Conner carried six times for 32 yards. In his absence, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte are on hand to handle the Steelers' backfield duties.
