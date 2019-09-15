Conner was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a knee issue, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Conner had logged 11 carries for 33 yards and a TD to go along with three catches for 12 yards. Next up for the Steelers carries in Conner's absence are Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.