Steelers' James Conner: Exits with knee injury
Conner left Sunday's game against the Patriots in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Conner handled a minuscule role behind Le'Veon Bell prior to his early exit, taking three carries for 13 yards. Fitzgerald Toussaint will finish out the contest as Bell's backup.
