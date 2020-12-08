Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's optimistic Conner will be ready to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the team's Week 14 game against the Bills, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Tomlin's comments suggest that Conner has been coming along well in his recovery since he tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 28. Conner is first eligible to return from the list Wednesday, so if he clears all health-related protocols, the running back could be able to participate in the Steelers' first Week 14 practice. If he's ultimately active for the matchup with Buffalo, Conner would likely step back in as the Steelers' top running back after fill-in starter Benny Snell (eight carries for five yards, two receptions for five yards) struggled mightily in Monday's loss to Washington.