Steelers' James Conner: Expected back Week 15

Conner (shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to return to action Week 15 versus the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Conner will be sidelined for the fifth time in six games due to the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, paving the way for Benny Snell to carry the load on the ground for the Steelers, while Jaylen Samuels handles most of the passing-down work. Though it appears Conner may be ready to end his streak of absences in Week 15, Garafolo notes that the running back has previously told teammates that he didn't think he would be able to play through the injury without getting surgery first. With that in mind, Conner's fantasy managers should have some level of concern about his potential workload moving forward once he's active again, as he looks like he'll be at regular risk of exposing himself to another setback until surgery is performed.