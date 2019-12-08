Steelers' James Conner: Expected back Week 15
Conner (shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to return to action Week 15 versus the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Conner will be sidelined for the fifth time in six games due to the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, paving the way for Benny Snell to carry the load on the ground for the Steelers, while Jaylen Samuels handles most of the passing-down work. Though it appears Conner may be ready to end his streak of absences in Week 15, Garafolo notes that the running back has previously told teammates that he didn't think he would be able to play through the injury without getting surgery first. With that in mind, Conner's fantasy managers should have some level of concern about his potential workload moving forward once he's active again, as he looks like he'll be at regular risk of exposing himself to another setback until surgery is performed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.