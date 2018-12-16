Steelers' James Conner: Expected back Week 16
Conner (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots and isn't likely to play, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Steelers expect him back for the Week 16 game in New Orleans.
The strong likelihood of Conner missing a second straight game this weekend is still a disappointing development for a team still clawing for the AFC North title, but it's encouraging news that his sprained ankle doesn't seem to threaten his availability for a potential postseason run. The Steelers will lean on Jaylen Samuels as their primary runner and pass catcher out of the backfield again versus New England, with Stevan Ridley likely to spell him mainly in short-yardage situations.
