The Steelers are expected to downgrade Conner (quadriceps) to out for Monday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner clearly wasn't himself in Week 14, his first game back from a two-week absence, when he went for just 18 yards on 10 carries against Buffalo. Given the 25-year-old's injury history, the Steelers may simply be taking a cautious approach to his health while keeping an eye toward the postseason. Benny Snell is expected to start in Conner's place, while Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland could also see increased roles.