Steelers' James Conner: Expected to play Sunday
Conner (shoulder) is scheduled to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Conner missed Pittsburgh's exhibition opener while working his way back from a shoulder sprain, but the tailback returned to practice in a full capacity this week, putting him on the verge of his debut. According to coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers will give Conner as much work as he can handle this weekend. Currently pegged as the team's fourth running back, the rookie third-rounder will surely be eager to rise up the depth chart with a strong showing.
