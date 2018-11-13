Steelers' James Conner: Expected to practice Wednesday
Conner is still in the concussion protocol, but coach Mike Tomlin expects the running back to practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Conner has three extra days to make it through the protocol after suffering a brain injury in last Thursday's 52-21 win over the Panthers. Even if he's a limited participant, Conner's presence on the practice field Wednesday would put him on track to avoid an absence Sunday at Jacksonville. With Le'Veon Bell not expected to join the team, Conner is positioned for a massive workload over the final seven weeks of the season.
