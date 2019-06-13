Steelers' James Conner: Expecting shared workload
Conner expects the Steelers to spread out backfield work this season, Jonathan Bombulie of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I think it'll be spread out pretty evenly," Conner said. "I've seen [Benny Snell's] college tape. He's also learned the offense really quick. I know he'll be ready to play this year. Jaylen [Samuels], obviously, is going to make a lot of plays, too."
Conner's snap share topped 72 percent in 11 of his 13 games last season, including seven weeks at 84 percent or higher. It was a different story in Week 17 after he returned from a knee injury, with Samuels getting most of the playing time on passing downs. Conner still figures to take most of the carries in 2019, but it makes sense to remove him from the field in obvious passing situations, considering Samuels had 201 receptions for 1,851 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four-year career at NC State. It's harder to see how Snell might get involved, but the Steelers thought enough of him to invest a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.
