Steelers' James Conner: Expects to play Monday

Conner (quadriceps) expects to play in Monday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

A well-timed bye allowed Conner to rest his quad injury, one that forced him out in the second half of a 24-17 win over the Chargers in Week 6. He reportedly looked healthy earlier this week, running around the locker room in a fit of celebration after he received a gaming headset from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. In any case, the Steelers will release their initial Week 8 injury report Thursday afternoon, and it sounds like Conner shoulder either be a limited or full participant. Benny Snell is the next man up in the backfield, though Jaylen Samuels (knee) could be back soon.

