Conner's three snaps during Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss all came on special teams.

Starter Le'Veon Bell showed signs of progress, but was hardly back to his dominant ways on Sunday, ending with 98 total yards and a touchdown. Still, he saw the field for a whopping 62 of Pittsburgh's 64 offensive plays. Terrell Watson was the only other running back to play on offense, a single snap. Conner's strong preseason showing led many to believe that there might be a greater division of labor this season in the Steelers' backfield, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Don't expect things to change as Bell works his way to mid-season form.