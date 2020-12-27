Conner (quadriceps) carried five times for 20 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for an additional 45 yards during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Returning from a one-game absence, Conner marked the occasion with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. His carries were limited as his team trailed for the majority of the game, but he offset that by notching new season highs in catches and receiving yards. Conner has been held under 40 rushing yards in four of his last five games, but he is presumably healthy now and will look to finish the regular season on a high note in next Sunday's finale against the Browns.