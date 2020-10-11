Conner carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Eagles. He added three receptions for 19 yards.

Conner was held in check by the stout Eagles' defensive line, as 25 of his 44 yards came on a single carry. However, he still found the end zone on a one-yard score early in the third quarter to help salvage his performance. Even after the relatively poor effort, Conner has 350 total yards and three touchdowns through four contests. He should remain heavily involved in the offense as the Steelers take on the Browns in Week 6.