Conner ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught three of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

For the second straight game Conner (leg) was mostly held in check, with 42 of his rushing yards coming on two carries. Forced to leave the game after getting rolled up on in the final minutes of the fourth quarter he was replaced by Jaylen Samuels. All eyes will be on Conner during the coming days to see if he can go against Oakland in Week 14.