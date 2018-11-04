Conner rushed 24 times for 107 yards while adding seven catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

Conner got into the end zone on a seven-yard reception in the first quarter and ended up topping 100 yards on the ground for the fourth consecutive game. With Le'Veon Bell still yet to report due to a contract dispute, the Steelers have had no problem giving Conner all the work he can handle, much to the delight of his fantasy owners. Pittsburgh will be right back in action Thursday, so it's unlikely Bell reports by the time the Panthers come to town in Week 10.