Steelers' James Conner: Game-time decision
Conner (ankle) will have his status for Sunday's game against Cincinnati determined after he participates in pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Conner, who has missed the last three games, is determined to play, but the team wants to get a look at him on the field prior to making a decision.
