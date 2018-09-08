Steelers' James Conner: Getting closer to first career start
Conner is closer to starting Sunday's game at Cleveland with Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) still away from the Steelers as of Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Conner has 68 offensive snaps to his name as a professional, dashing for 144 yards on 32 carries (4.5 per) in his rookie season in 2017. However, the Steelers are confident he can get the job done as long as Bell isn't at the team facility. On the other hand, Conner still has to contend with rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Steven Ridley, which could impact his ceiling.
