Conner (ankle) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Conner emerged from the Steelers' Week 1 win against the Giants with a mild ankle sprain, and while the issue sidelined him at Wednesday's session, he proceeded to be listed as a full participant both Thursday and Friday. He should serve as the team's top running back this weekend, but coach Mike Tomlin may be convinced to take some of the strain off Conner to preserve him for the long term. As a result, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels could be candidates for increased workloads Sunday.