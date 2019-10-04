Steelers' James Conner: Good to go Week 5
Conner (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
As he suggested would be the case, Conner practiced fully Friday, erasing any concern about his availability for the weekend. The third-year back is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry through four games but could find more open real estate against a Ravens defense that has yielded 4.9 per attempt this season, a bottom-six mark in the NFL.
