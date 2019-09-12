Conner (illness) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Conner was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but his full participation Thursday puts the running back on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Conner was held to 21 yards on 10 carries while adding 44 yards on four receptions in Week 1's 33-3 loss to the Patriots, but his limited usage in the ground game in that contest was dictated by the game flow in a tilt that got away from the Steelers.

