Conner has been diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. "Appears to be minor - days," head coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday.

Conner injured his shoulder at Monday's practice, and what was expected to be a short stay on the sideline was confirmed by both player and coach Wednesday. While he rehabs the ailment and Le'Veon Bell remains away from training camp, Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint represent the most experienced options in the RB room.