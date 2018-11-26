Conner compiled 53 rushing yards on 13 attempts, adding four catches for 42 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

The runaway freight train that was Conner between Weeks 5 and 9 is no more, as he's managed a combined 143 rushing yards over his past three outings (compared to 118.5 rushing yards per game in that hot stretch). Prior to Sunday, recent inefficiency on the ground could be explained away by difficult matchups of late (Panthers and Jaguars, both top 12 in RB rushing yards allowed per game), but averaging under 4.1 yards per carry against Denver is disappointing. We're talking about the only defense in NFL history to allow 200-yard rushers in back-to-back games within the same season. Week 13 presents a matchup against a Chargers defense that's been slightly above-average against the run in 2018 (14th with 107.5 yards allowed per game) but that's just now assimilating Pro Bowler Joey Bosa back into the lineup.

