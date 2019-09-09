Conner was held to 21 yards on 10 carries while adding 44 yards on four receptions in Sunday's 33-3 loss to the Patriots.

Conner was absolutely stymied on the ground by the Patriots' hybrid defensive fronts. If there were any positives to take away from the blowout loss, it would be that the second-year back dominated the backfield touches (received 10 of the Steelers' 12 half back carries) and remained the primary receiving back in most situations. Those were the two minor concerns regarding Conner's stock heading into the season, so expect the talented runner to dust himself off and see the bulk of the running load in a home matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.