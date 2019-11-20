Steelers' James Conner: Iffy for Sunday
Adam Schefter of ESPN suggests that it "would be a mild upset" to see Conner (shoulder) play against the Bengals on Sunday.
In his return from a two-game absence this past Thursday against the Browns, Conner aggravated an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, which limited him to just 13 offensive snaps in Week 11. If he's unable to suit up this weekend, added backfield work would be on tap for Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, with Tony Brooks-James on hand to work in a reserve role.
