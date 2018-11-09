Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after Thursday's 52-21 win over the Panthers that Conner is in the league's concussion protocol, NFL.com reports.

Conner finished the contest with 13 carries for 65 yards and a TD and one catch for eight yards. He'll now look to gain medical clearance in advance of the Steelers' Nov. 18 road tilt against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers president Art Rooney II expects running back Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) to report to the team next week. Assuming that's the case, the Steelers will have some decisions to make with regard to their backfield leading up to Week 11 action. In such a scenario, Conner's health and Bell's fitness level will no doubt be key factors, but either way it will be interesting to see how the team's carries might be divided if and when both players are available.