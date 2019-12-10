Play

Steelers' James Conner: In line to practice this week

Conner (shoulder) is expected to practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The proclamation from coach Mike Tomlin isn't a surprise, as Conner has been listed as a limited participant on five consecutive injury reports. Still, the running back has appeared in just one of the Steelers' last six games (Week 11). Assuming he makes it all the way back for Sunday's contest against the Bills, he should retake the No. 1 role in Pittsburgh's backfield.

