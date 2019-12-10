Steelers' James Conner: In line to practice this week
Conner (shoulder) is expected to practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The proclamation from coach Mike Tomlin isn't a surprise, as Conner has been listed as a limited participant on five consecutive injury reports. Still, the running back has appeared in just one of the Steelers' last six games (Week 11). Assuming he makes it all the way back for Sunday's contest against the Bills, he should retake the No. 1 role in Pittsburgh's backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Mahomes?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including which streamers...