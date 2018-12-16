Steelers' James Conner: Inactive Sunday
Conner (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
This is the expected outcome after Conner was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday. On the plus side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Steelers expect the running back to be available for Week 16's game against the Saints. Against the Patriots, however, Jaylen Samuels is once again in line to head Pittsburgh's backfield, with Stevan Ridley on hand to work in a complementary role against the team he played for from the 2011 season through 2014.
