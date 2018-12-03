Steelers' James Conner: Initially diagnosed with bruise
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Conner suffered a lower leg contusion during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Conner exited the game with only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after racking up 74 total yards and two scores on 18 touches. While further medical testing may be necessary to pinpoint the exact nature of his injury, it would be great news for the running back if he truly is dealing with just a bruise. However, it's still possible Conner could miss time, and any sort of absence couldn't come at a worse time for most fantasy owners right before Conner was poised to take aim at a porous Raiders defense in Week 14. If Conner is unable to play, the Steelers would likely look to Jaylen Samuels to spearhead the rushing attack.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Held in check by Broncos•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Bottled up by Jaguars•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Cleared for Week 11•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs another full practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Staying on as starting RB minus Bell•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...