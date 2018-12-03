Head coach Mike Tomlin said Conner suffered a lower leg contusion during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner exited the game with only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after racking up 74 total yards and two scores on 18 touches. While further medical testing may be necessary to pinpoint the exact nature of his injury, it would be great news for the running back if he truly is dealing with just a bruise. However, it's still possible Conner could miss time, and any sort of absence couldn't come at a worse time for most fantasy owners right before Conner was poised to take aim at a porous Raiders defense in Week 14. If Conner is unable to play, the Steelers would likely look to Jaylen Samuels to spearhead the rushing attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories