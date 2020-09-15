Conner had his left ankle taped early in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Giants, per Maria Taylor on the ESPN broadcast.

Prior to his departure, Conner had six carries for nine yards and reeled in two of four targets for eight yards. As long as Conner is sidelined, Benny Snell will handle early downs while Jaylen Samuels takes on a pass-catching role out of the Steelers backfield.