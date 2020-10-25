Conner carried the ball 20 times for 82 yards in Week 7 against the Titans. He added three receptions for 29 yards.

Conner was heavily involved in the Steelers' offense early on, drawing five carries on the team's first drive. It appeared he had capped that possession with a one-yard rushing score, though it was ultimately called back due to a facemask penalty. One drive later, Conner drew four more carries but was vultured by Benny Snell for a one-yard scamper into the end zone. This game marks the first time since Week 1 that Conner did not score or top 100 yards on the ground. He'll face another stiff test in Week 8 against the Ravens.