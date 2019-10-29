Steelers' James Conner: Leaves with shoulder in sling
Conner suffered an AC joint shoulder injury Monday against the Dolphins but the severity remains unknown, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Conner did not speak to reporters in the locker room after the win and was spotted exiting the stadium with his right shoulder in a sling. There's really no telling how serious the injury is until more information is made available. Conner ran the ball 10 times for 58 yards while adding three receptions for five yards in the contest. Look for more updates on his status to come when the Steelers resume practice later this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....