Steelers' James Conner: Leaves with shoulder in sling

Conner suffered an AC joint shoulder injury Monday against the Dolphins but the severity remains unknown, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Conner did not speak to reporters in the locker room after the win and was spotted exiting the stadium with his right shoulder in a sling. There's really no telling how serious the injury is until more information is made available. Conner ran the ball 10 times for 58 yards while adding three receptions for five yards in the contest. Look for more updates on his status to come when the Steelers resume practice later this week.