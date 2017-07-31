Steelers' James Conner: Left shoulder issue
Conner (shoulder), who was evaluated Monday at a Pittsburgh hospital, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, was spotted sporting a sling on his left arm by Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter.
While the Steelers have not outlined a timetable for Conner's return, the sling probably points more to a week-to-week scenario than a day-to-day concern. Any time Conner (who had impressed with his work early on) misses is a lost opportunity, given that top back Le'Veon Bell has yet to report to training camp. In their absence, extra practice reps have opened up for the likes of Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....