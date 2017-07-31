Conner (shoulder), who was evaluated Monday at a Pittsburgh hospital, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, was spotted sporting a sling on his left arm by Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter.

While the Steelers have not outlined a timetable for Conner's return, the sling probably points more to a week-to-week scenario than a day-to-day concern. Any time Conner (who had impressed with his work early on) misses is a lost opportunity, given that top back Le'Veon Bell has yet to report to training camp. In their absence, extra practice reps have opened up for the likes of Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint.