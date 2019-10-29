Steelers' James Conner: Likely to have practice reps capped

Coach Mike Tomlin said Conner's AC joint injury will "limit him surely in the early portions of the week," Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's win against the Dolphins and afterward was spotted with a sling on his right arm. Tomlin's comments imply Conner may be inhibited in practice this week, if he takes the field at all, but he also doesn't need reps during the week to be ready for game day. The Steelers next suit up Sunday against the Colts, so Wednesday's injury report will be telling for Conner and the entire backfield as a whole. Aside from Conner, Jaylen Samuels has missed the last two games due to a knee injury while Benny Snell suffered a knee issue of his own Monday, leaving Trey Edmunds as the team's only healthy RB at the moment.