Steelers' James Conner: Likely to have practice reps capped
Coach Mike Tomlin said Conner's AC joint injury will "limit him surely in the early portions of the week," Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Conner exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's win against the Dolphins and afterward was spotted with a sling on his right arm. Tomlin's comments imply Conner may be inhibited in practice this week, if he takes the field at all, but he also doesn't need reps during the week to be ready for game day. The Steelers next suit up Sunday against the Colts, so Wednesday's injury report will be telling for Conner and the entire backfield as a whole. Aside from Conner, Jaylen Samuels has missed the last two games due to a knee injury while Benny Snell suffered a knee issue of his own Monday, leaving Trey Edmunds as the team's only healthy RB at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Buying breakouts
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Stream Sam?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.