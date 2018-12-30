Steelers' James Conner: Likely to play Week 17
Conner (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, will be evaluated after a pregame warmup, but the expectation is that he'll suit up, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Even though Conner put in a trio of full practices this week, the Steelers want to be sure the sprained ankle that sidelined him for the past three games isn't an issue in the hours leading up to the contest before his status is confirmed. Assuming Conner avoids any setbacks in the workout and gains clearance to suit up, he'll likely take back his starting role, but not necessarily the huge volume he previously enjoyed. Jaylen Samuels has thrived as the lead back in Conner's absence, which could prompt coach Mike Tomlin to lean on more of a timeshare out of the backfield as a means of easing the strain on Conner's ankle.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Game-time decision•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Uncertain for Week 17•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Ruled out this week•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...