Steelers' James Conner: Likely to share load in Week 15
Conner (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but is expected to play, will likely split snaps and touches with Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell in his return to the lineup, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Conner logged full practices Wednesday through Friday, the Steelers are apparently inclined to ease him back into the mix after he sat out five of the team's last six games due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Snell has emerged as the lead option on the ground of late, but he'll likely notice at least a slight downturn in his carry count with Conner back in the fold after toting the ball no fewer than 16 times in any of the past three weeks. Samuels, meanwhile, profiles as the Steelers' top pass-catching option out of the backfield. If Pittsburgh does in fact go with a three-headed timeshare at running back, it could be difficult to extract fantasy value from any of the three against a tough Buffalo defense.
