Play

Steelers' James Conner: Limited practice Wednesday

Conner (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Conner, who last suited up in Week 11, is making progress, but his Week 14 status remains uncertain. If he's limited or out Sunday against the Cardinals, added snaps would be available for Benny Snell (who headed the team's backfield the last two games) as well as Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte, to a lesser degree.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories