Steelers' James Conner: Listed as full participant Monday

Connor (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner made just one appearance at practice last week before being ruled out for a second straight game, the result of separated right shoulder. It appears the running back has made the requisite progress on his recovery, but his status still bears watching in the event the Steelers take the practice field before Thursday's game at Cleveland. If he returns to action Week 11, Conner likely will push Trey Edmunds back to a slightly used role with Jaylen Samuels acting as a change-of-pace option.

