Conner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing fully all week.

Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Conner, who missed the Steelers' past three games with a high ankle sprain, is expected to play this weekend after logging full practices throughout the week. Official confirmation of the running back's Week 17 status will arrive upon the release of the team's inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but if Conner is cleared to play as expected, Jaylen Samuels would presumably revert to a complementary role in the Pittsburgh offense.