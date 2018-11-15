Steelers' James Conner: Logs another full practice
Conner (concussion) logged another full practice Thursday.
Back-to-back full practices set the stage for Conner to be a go Sunday against the Jaguars, though we'll continue to assign him an injury designation until it's confirmed that he has totally cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Official word on that front could arrive Friday, upon the release of the Steelers' final Week 11 injury report.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Staying on as starting RB minus Bell•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to miss time with concussion•
-
Steelers' James Conner: In concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Being evaluated for concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...