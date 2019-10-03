Steelers' James Conner: Logs another missed practice
Conner (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
That said, Lolley adds that the expectation is that Conner will be able to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, though what the running back is able to do (or not do) at Friday's practice will be telling in that respect.
