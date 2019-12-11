Play

Steelers' James Conner: Logs full practice Wednesday

Conner (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

As was top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), though coach Mike Tomlin has yet to totally sign off on the duo returning to action this weekend following their respective three-game absences. As it stands though, it looks like they'll probably both be back Sunday against the Bills, barring any setbacks. If Conner is indeed back in the mix, it remains to be seen how the team's Week 15 carries will be divided, with Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte also on hand. A further unknown in that equations is the status of Jaylen Samuels, who missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury.

