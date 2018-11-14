Steelers' James Conner: Logs full practice
Conner (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Per Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com, Conner felt good after Wednesday's practice, but until it's confirmed that the running back has passed through all the stages of the NFL's concussion protocol, we'll continue to apply a Week 11 injury designation to him. Once officially cleared, and that seems likely barring any unexpected setbacks, Conner will head the Pittsburgh backfield Sunday against the Jaguars and beyond, now that Le'Veon Bell is no longer eligible to play this season.
