Steelers' James Conner: Logs two carries in win
Conner ran twice for 14 yards in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.
Different day but the same story for Conner, who watched Le'Veon Bell total 191 yards from scrimmage. It's becoming harder to justify using a roster spot for Conner in anything other than dynasty formats, although patient fantasy owners could be rewarded if Bell, who is on pace for 357 carries, were to get hurt. It should be noted that Bell has never rushed more than 290 times in a season and has played all 16 games just once in his first four years.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Continues to be a non-factor on offense•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Effective in limited role•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Fails to see the field on offense•
-
Steelers' James Conner: One touch on Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Gains 11 yards in debut•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Could get carries Sunday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...