Steelers' James Conner: Looks healthy at OTAs
Conner (knee) has been practicing at OTAs, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
A third-round pick last year, Conner was limited to 32 carries for 144 yards while rarely seeing the field behind Bell, with his season coming to an end Week 15 when he suffered an MCL injury. Seemingly back at full strength, Conner figure to be in the mix for first-team reps throughout OTAs and June minicamp, as Bell isn't expected to join the team until the end of the preseason unless he signs a contract extension. The second-year back is competing with Jaylen Samuels, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Stevan Ridley and a couple undrafted rookies.
