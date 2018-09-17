Conner caught five of five targets for 48 yards and carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City. He also scored a two-point conversion on the day.

We knew he could run, now we know he can catch. Conner went up in the air and plucked a 22-yard pass down the sideline with one hand, a catch more expected of a star receiver than backup running back. Conner might be the second back on Steelers' fans minds, but he's certainly producing like a lead guy. Detractors will point to the fact that Conner's 65 yards on Sunday were fewer than all but one of Le'Veon Bell's outings last season, but if he's able to keep catching the ball like he did on Sunday, he'll rack up yardage when the Steelers can afford to be more balanced.