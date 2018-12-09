Conner, who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, could also miss the Steelers' subsequent matchup with the Patriots in Week 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Conner was initially diagnosed with a leg contusion after exiting the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Chargers, Rapoport relays that the running back is dealing with something closer to a high-ankle sprain, which likely explains why Pittsburgh ruled him out five days ahead of gameday. Conner is scheduled to receive a follow-up evaluation Monday, which should help the Steelers determine whether or not he has a realistic shot at making it back for Week 15. As for Sunday, the Steelers are expected to install rookie fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels as their top running back, with Stevan Ridley potentially mixing in on occasion.