Conner is expected to split carries with Benny Snell on Sunday in the Steelers' game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Conner was surprisingly able to avoid an injury designation heading into Week 2 after exiting with a sprained ankle in the season-opening win over the Giants, he may not reclaim the clear lead role out of the backfield that he's enjoyed for much of the past two seasons. While Conner sat out much of the Week 1 win, Snell turned heads with a 19-carry, 113-yard outing, which should earn the latter a more elevated role in Week 2. Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't specified what the distribution of carries between the two might look like, as the Steelers may be inclined to roll with the hot hand as the game rolls along. Of the two backs, Conner still probably projects as the better option for Week 2 fantasy lineups, given his superiority to Snell as a pass catcher.